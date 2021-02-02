Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,239 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.79% of AMERISAFE worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMERISAFE by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.