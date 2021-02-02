Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 87,331 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,331 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of WestRock worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.