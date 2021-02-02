Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $941,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.86. 135,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PriceSmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.