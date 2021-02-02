Rocket Pool 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.23 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $4.38 or 0.00012211 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $45.03 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

