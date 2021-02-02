Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 31,500 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.45 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consists of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

