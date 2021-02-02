ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $332,032.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $332,032.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.23 or 0.00749872 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

