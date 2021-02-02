Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$315.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$310.00 to C$315.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$258.09.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock traded up C$7.65 on Tuesday, hitting C$219.93. The company had a trading volume of 92,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$214.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$200.62.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

