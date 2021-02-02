Royal Bank of Canada Raises Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.00

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

CIA stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 356,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,536. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

