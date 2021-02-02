Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Trading 1,874.1% Higher

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE) shares traded up 1,874.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Royal Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.