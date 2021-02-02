Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 169,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

