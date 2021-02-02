Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,734 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of ON Semiconductor worth $28,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 673,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 228.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

