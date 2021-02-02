Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $173.30 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $173,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,885,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,975,000 after buying an additional 494,942 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

