Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.93 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,758 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE:CNP opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

