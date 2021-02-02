Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.17 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

