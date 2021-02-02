Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.96 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

