Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $58.35 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 59,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chevron by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 624,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.