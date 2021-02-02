Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Eastman Chemical worth $28,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $14,468,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

