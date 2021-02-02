Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 23,395 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 252.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $432,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $1,180.82 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,056.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.