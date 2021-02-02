Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 42,602 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of State Street worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

