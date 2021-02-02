Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,794 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 59,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.