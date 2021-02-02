Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,088 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

