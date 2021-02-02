Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,494 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of The Home Depot worth $154,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

