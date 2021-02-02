Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,597 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

