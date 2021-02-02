Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,795 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $103,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 109,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

