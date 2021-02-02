RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.09

Shares of RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.09 and traded as high as $76.40. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 208,041 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £201.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

In other news, insider John Douglas purchased 3,365 shares of RPS Group plc (RPS.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

