Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0066

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $166,819.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

