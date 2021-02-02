Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.
About Rupert Resources
See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.