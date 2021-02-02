Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

