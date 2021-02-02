Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 20,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 307,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.