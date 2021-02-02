Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

RYAAY traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,142. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryanair by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,602,000 after buying an additional 647,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,870,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

