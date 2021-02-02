Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RYAAY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,142. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.