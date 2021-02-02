S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CSFB began coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 54,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

