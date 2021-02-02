Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on SB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.66.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,389. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

