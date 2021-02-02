SAFE DEAL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,127.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00016119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $156,127.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00141165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00065895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00248259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00036810 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.