SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,690.60

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $80,690.60 and approximately $1,840.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

