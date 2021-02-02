Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Up 17%

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.06. 256,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 110,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 135.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

