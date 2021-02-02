Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Up 17%

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.06. 256,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 110,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.28.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08.
About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Featured Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.