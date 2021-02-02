SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 52.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $217,866.03 and $4,284.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,214,578 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

