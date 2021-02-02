SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $68,106.64 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 596,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,714.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 424,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 215,365 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

