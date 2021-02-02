Sakura Bloom 1-Day Volume Tops $17,131.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $351,321.98 and $17,131.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00406617 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

