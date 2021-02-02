salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,135,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.