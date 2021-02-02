Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 30,404 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 30,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $6,647,268.53.

On Monday, January 25th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00.

NCNO stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,586,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in nCino by 1,154.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

