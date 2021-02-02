Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGF remained flat at $$19.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
