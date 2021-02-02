Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGF remained flat at $$19.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

