Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.86 EPS.

SANM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 434,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

