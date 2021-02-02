Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Santa Fe Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEF) were up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94.

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Santa Fe Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

