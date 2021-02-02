SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.96. 12,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $140.94. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $11,596,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 270.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 57,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,985,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

