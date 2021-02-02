Sapien Tops One Day Volume of $18,865.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 101.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Sapien has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $18,865.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapien has traded up 288.7% against the US dollar. One Sapien coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Sapien Coin Profile

Sapien is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Sapien Coin Trading

Sapien can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

