Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.99

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 2815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Sappi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.