Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.80. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.