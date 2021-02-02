Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

SNDR opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.