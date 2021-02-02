Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 27,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.