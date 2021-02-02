Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,525,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,546 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creative Planning owned about 5.55% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $475,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

